New Trade Partner Emerges for Knicks

The New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks could come together on a trade.

Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) gets the rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) gets the rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have made several big trades with the Dallas Mavericks in the past, and with just two weeks away until the Feb. 6 deadline, they could be in line for another.

The Mavs were dealt a horrific blow to their center rotation when they lost Dereck Lively II to a small fracture in his foot that could keep him sidelined for 2-3 months.

Now, the Mavs need a center and the Knicks could look to trade either Mitchell Robinson or Jericho Sims in the next two months.

Trading Robinson would signal that the Knicks simply feel like he isn't ready to make a strong contribution. Getting Robinson to Dallas would give him a fresh start, allowing him to move forward after this unfortunate situation ending up with the Knicks where he was bounced from the starting lineup.

The Knicks face a conundrum because they want to keep Robinson for depth. However, his absence that continues to prolong itself is making him less likely to contribute down the line, and that should ring the alarm bells for the Knicks.

As for Sims, the Knicks have expressed that they are willing to trade him to a new situation, and a deal like this may be exactly what they are looking for. Trading Sims to a Western Conference team, allowing him to play more frequently before he becomes a free agent, is beneficial to all parties involved.

The Mavs get their short-term center solution, Sims gets more of a chance to contribute, and the Knicks get an asset (likely a second-round pick) in return. Every side of the deal gets what it wants.

The Knicks will return to the court on Saturday as they host Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings.

