Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Strong Message After Knicks Win
A selection committee might've frowned upon the New York Knicks' 99-95 win over the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night but the mathematical nature ensures its a step in the right direction.
With the win, New York (29-16) finally mustered consecutive victories in the new year and won its ninth in a row over the Nets in the metropolitan melee. Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the newest faces in the rivalry, lauded the stepping stone nature of the win in his postgame interview with Taylor Rooks of TNT Sports.
"I grew up knowing about this rivalry," Towns, an Edison, NJ native, said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "We wanted to come out and play the best we can and execute. I think that's something that we've been lacking a little bit in these last couple of games, even when we won ... So for us to come out tonight and do what we did defensively and offensively speaks volumes about our team."
While 0-of-3 from three-point range, Towns shined in his second game back from a two-contest absence forced by a sprained thumb. The likely All-Star put in 25 points and pulled in 16 rebounds while stealing three and swatting two. Towns also dished out six assists, generating 13 in the last two games combined, his most in back-to-back-showings in a Knicks uniform.
To Towns' point, the Knicks' offense woke up late in the final stages, with Jalen Brunson playing a direct role in all but two of the final dozen points scored over the last three minutes (including an assist on a Towns double). New York also held their opponent to double figures in scoring for the 11th time this season and it is undefeated on such occasions.
Though the shorthanded, depleted Nets gave the Knicks all they could handle, the Knicks continued to handle business against subpar competition, which came through big after a rollercoaster week spent mostly without Towns saw them drop contests to Play-In contestants Detroit and Minnesota. Entering Wednesday play, the Knicks are only two games behind Boston for the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket.
They'll have to be patient in their quest to make up ground, however, as the Knicks' next tilt lands on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at home (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
