Two Knicks Worthy of All-Star Bids

The New York Knicks could have an All-Star or two this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) and Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are getting close to the All-Star Break, and they are expected to have some representation for the big four-team tournament to close out the weekend.

The Athletic's Law Murray believes Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are both worthy of being chosen for the Eastern Conference All-Star group.

"This wasn’t hard. Brunson is averaging a career high in assists, and no other guard on a winning team in the East scores more. Towns is averaging 25.1 points per game, a five-year high and the second-most by a center in the NBA behind Nikola Jokić. New York has the second-best offense in the league, and Brunson and Towns power the efficiency," Murray writes.

Not only does Murray believe Brunson and Towns deserve to be All-Stars, but he thinks they each should be in the starting lineup for the "Eastern Conference."

The All-Star format is changing from its traditional two-team game with the East vs. West. Instead, 12 All-Stars will be named from each conference and then drafted among three teams of eight. They will be joined by the winner of the Rising Stars Challenge from Friday night to form a four-team tournament to close out the festivities in San Francisco.

This is a format change that has been adopted by the Rising Stars Challenge, which has been met with success, so the NBA hopes the same can happen here.

With three teams, there is more of a likelihood for Brunson or Towns to start, but to be named among the five best players in the conference is an honor for both of the Knicks stars.

If the Knicks are going to keep things rolling this season, both Brunson and Towns must continue playing at an All-Star level.

The Knicks' next game comes on Saturday as they take on the Sacramento Kings at home.

