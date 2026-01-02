Last-Minute Predictions for Knicks' Matchup vs. Hawks

The New York Knicks are searching for redemption after a crushing 134-132 loss to San Antonio, where defensive breakdowns plagued their typically disciplined approach. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks arrive riding momentum from a dominant 126-102 demolition of Minnesota, snapping a seven-game skid with Jalen Johnson and Kristaps Porzingis leading the charge.

The Knicks want to get back on track after their defeat on New Year's Eve, while the Hawks desperately need this win to climb out of 10th place in the Eastern Conference at 16-19.

What makes this matchup fascinating is the injury uncertainty. Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable with an illness after dominating Atlanta for 36 points and 16 rebounds in their last meeting six days ago. Without Towns, the Knicks lose their primary rebounder and interior scoring threat.

The Hawks operate without Trae Young (quad contusion), removing their primary playmaker but paradoxically improving their defensive rating from 127.1 to 113.1 when he sits.

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks haven't been winning as comfortably as they once were, and their defensive mishaps all seemed to mount in a blown loss to the San Antonio Spurs to close the new year. Head coach Mike Brown ripped into the squad's lack of focus, and I'm predicting that they use a rematch against the Atlanta Hawks as a get-right opportunity.

Their conference rivals have played the Knicks fairly tough as of recent, but their odds of bouncing back may go up in flames if both Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson are each downgraded from questionable to out. Assuming just one of them suits up, I'd still ride with the Knicks in a 117-115 win.

Knicks 117, Hawks 115

Dec 27, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jayesh Pagar

The New York Knicks enter tonight as favorites despite frontcourt uncertainty, and the path to victory runs directly through Jalen Brunson. He's been sensational recently, scoring 34 points in back-to-back games against Cleveland and Atlanta while averaging 30.8 points over his last 12 contests. Without Towns potentially available, Brunson transforms from facilitator to primary scorer, a role he's mastered throughout December with seven 30-point performances in his last nine games.

Madison Square Garden remains the decisive advantage. The Knicks boast a 15-2 home record, averaging 123.1 points while surrendering just 111.5. That fortress mentality matters even more when shorthanded. The home crowd provides energy after Wednesday's collapse, and New York's depth overwhelms Atlanta's thin rotation. Miles McBride returned from ankle soreness to contribute in recent games, giving the Knicks instant offense when starters need rest. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby lock down the perimeter with elite two-way versatility, neutralizing Atlanta's secondary creators.

Atlanta's vulnerability shows in their defensive numbers. They've surrendered at least 125 points in 11 of their last 17 games, going 5-12 in that stretch. Without Young controlling pace, the Hawks struggle to generate efficient offense in half-court sets. Johnson has been explosive overall this season (24.0 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 8.4 APG), and Porzingis' return provides spacing, but asking them to win at MSG without their primary playmaker against a wounded, motivated opponent? That's asking too much.

The Knicks will exploit Atlanta's rebounding weakness if Towns sits. Mitchell Robinson's questionable status creates concern, but Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele provide emergency frontcourt minutes. New York won't dominate the glass like they did six days ago (56-38 advantage), but they'll control tempo through Brunson's pick-and-roll mastery. The defensive focus sharpens after coach Brown's postgame criticism, and the squad uses this as their get-right game.

Brunson delivers 30+ points, the role players step up at home, and New York grinds out a close victory that restores confidence heading into Saturday's back-to-back against Philadelphia.

Knicks 120, Hawks 111

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!