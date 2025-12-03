Knicks Release Landry Shamet Injury Status Before Hornets Game

The New York Knicks released their injury report ahead of today's home game against the Charlotte Hornets. Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby remain out, while the Hornets are dealing with multiple key absences that could favor New York.

Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks will be without two rotation players for next matchup. OG Anunoby remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain he suffered on November 14 against the Miami Heat. Landry Shamet is out with a right shoulder sprain sustained against Orlando and won't be re-evaluated until late December. Kevin McCullar Jr. is listed as questionable with nose soreness.​

Despite these absences, New York has remained competitive, posting a 5-2 record without Anunoby in the lineup.​

When Will OG Anunoby Return?

There's positive news on the Anunoby front. According to insider Rob Murrows, the star forward is targeting December 7 for his return when the Knicks host the Orlando Magic. Before his injury, Anunoby was having an excellent season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Anunoby has progressed to controlled contact work and 3-on-3 scrimmaging as he works his way back from the hamstring strain. The Knicks have been cautious with his recovery, given his history with hamstring issues.​

Hornets Dealing With Injury Crisis

Charlotte faces a much deeper injury crisis heading into this game. LaMelo Ball is listed as probable with left wrist soreness. However, the Hornets will be without five players: Brandon Miller (shoulder subluxation), Tre Mann (ankle impingement), Pat Connaughton (calf strain), Josh Green (shoulder surgery) and Grant Williams (knee surgery).​

These absences leave Charlotte significantly shorthanded, particularly in their frontcourt and on the wing.

Can New York Bounce Back?

The Knicks desperately need this win after falling 123-117 to the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown torched New York for 42 points in that loss, ending the Knicks' four-game winning streak.​

The next game presents an ideal opportunity to get back on track. The Hornets are 6-15 this season, sitting twelfth in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks are fourth at 13-7. Mikal Bridges scored 35 points against Boston and should lead the offense again. Karl-Anthony Towns, who added 29 points, will need another strong performance inside.​

Charlotte's depleted roster gives New York a significant advantage. The Knicks host the Hornets at Madison Square Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on December 3, 2025.

