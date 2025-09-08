Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Addresses Championship Failures
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is in the Hall of Fame after being inducted over the weekend in a beautiful ceremony that highlighted his triumphs in his basketball life.
While Anthony addressed his successes, he also spoke about his failures, including his lack of a championship during his career. Anthony spoke about his struggles to win a championship during his Hall of Fame induction speech.
"I never got an NBA ring, and some will always define me by that, but I know what I gave to this game, and I know what this game gave back. Legacy isn't always made in championships. Sometimes it's made in consistency, in a refusal to quit and showing up over and over again when no one's clapping. I played the game with fire, with passion, with love, with joy, I gave it everything I had every single night," Anthony said.
Anthony played 19 seasons in the NBA, but couldn't lead his team to victory in the NBA Finals. In fact, Anthony never played a game in the Finals during his career.
While Anthony came close in 2009 with the Denver Nuggets, losing in the Western Conference Finals to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers, he is still one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.
Anthony made the playoffs in 13 seasons out of 19 in his career, but won just three playoff series. Two came with the Nuggets during that 2009 run, while the other came in 2013 with the Knicks.
Anthony led the Knicks to a series win against the Boston Celtics in six games to advance to the second round, but Paul George and the Indiana Pacers proved to be too much for New York. The Pacers won in six games to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat.
In an alternate universe, Anthony may have been an NBA champion if a few things zigged instead of zagged, but it's clear with his speech that he has found peace with his historic career.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!