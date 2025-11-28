Knicks Forward Stepping Up in OG Anunoby's Absence

OG Anunoby suffered a left hamstring injury in the first five minutes of the New York Knicks' matchup against the Miami Heat on Nov 14. Anunoby was ruled out and was set to miss a couple of weeks. The Knicks were now without their best perimeter defender and what many believe is New York's third best player.

Luckily for New York, they have another wing who is capable of filling in Anunoby's shoes with ease in Mikal Bridges.

Defensive Versatility

Bridges is a 6-foot-6 shooting guard that is also capable of playing at the small forward position. He has a lengthy frame and good stability to guard one through five. Normally he is guarding the opposing team's second best player, while Anunoby's assignment is usually the top scorer. But with Anunoby out, Bridges has accepted that assignment to guard the top scoring player from the opposition and has done a pretty good job so far.

Bridges has been able to guard multiple positions that ranged from oversized wings, versatile stretch fours and shifty guards with ease. Bridges ranks in the top 15 in minutes per game, but is able to maintain the elite level of defense he provides throughout all four quarters of play. With their best point-of-attack defender and best isolation defender out, Bridges has tackled this task impeccably

Assignments

Whether it was guarding Norman Powell of the Heat, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets or Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges held his own and was proving he is the best defensive player on the court. While having the toughest defensive assignments on a nightly basis, Bridges still has been able to play a major role in the Knicks' rapid fire offense.

Since Anunoby exited with his injury, Bridges has been on a two-way tear, proving he is one of the better two-way players in the league. Bridges has averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists on 53% from the field and 34.4% from three.

Eye-Opening Defensive Stats

His three-point shooting consistency has dipped slightly since Anunoby went down, and many would speculate it is because of all the energy asserted into locking down opposing team's first option. On the defensive end, Bridges is putting up eye-opening numbers that definitely deserve more recognition.

Since Nov. 14, Bridges is averaging an astounding 3.2 steals a game, while adding in an impressive two blocks per contest. Bridges has always been a good defender in the NBA, but his true worth on the defensive side has been showcased in these last couple of games.

Some masterclass performances on the defensive side of the ball include a seven-steal performance against the Heat, in which Bridges added two blocks. Another amazing performance was a four-block performance in another game against the Heat. Bridges also notched a three-steal, two-block performance against the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks. Since the Anunoby injury, Bridges has had at least a block and a steal in each game, having multiple of both in four of the six games.

Potentially the Best Defensive Duo?

Although Jalen Brunson is the anchor and leader of the team's offense, Bridges has taken that honor on the defensive end. With the Knicks taking a cautious approach with Anunoby's recovery, Bridges performances has made it more clear that there is no need to rush Anunoby back.

With Anunoby set to be re-evaluated in December, it should be interesting to see if Bridges can continue this defensive consistency. When the Knicks do get Anunoby back, it might be safe to say the Knicks have the best defensive duo in the league. It might be to start feeling bad for the rest of the league when that time comes.

