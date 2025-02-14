Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Named Hall of Fame Finalist
A basketball journey that began in Brooklyn and worked its way through the New York Knicks' realm of Madison Square Garden is one step closer to Springfield.
Tipping off NBA All-Star Weekend with the unveiling of its Class of 2025 finalists, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Carmelo Anthony was the top of that list. The official class will be announced in April during the weekend of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Final Four proceedings in San Antonio.
Springfield feels like an inevitability for Anthony, who spent parts of seven seasons with the Knicks (2011-17). As it stands, Anthony is the only retired member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team that has yet to get the call and that's only because of the Hall of Fame' three-year waiting period from retirement to induction.
Anthony tailed 28,289 points in his NBA career, which stands as the 12th-most all-time. Of that tally, 10,186 came with the Knicks and he is one of seven player to score five digits in a New York uniform. His name continues at or near the top of several major New York categories, including a Knicks single-game record for most points in a single game (62 in 2014).
Technically speaking, Anthony is a two-time entrant on Friday's list: in addition to his personal case, the 2008 United States men's national basketball team has likewise been nominated for its gold medal endeavor. Commonly referred to as the "Redeem Team," the group that featured Anthony and fellow modern legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Dwyane Wade tore through the Beijing Olympics after a disappointing bronze medal showing in the 2004 edition.
In addition to Anthony, fellow former Knick Buck Williams has likewise been named a finalist. Brief New Yorker and current Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan also earned the honor for his efforts as a coach, which include a pair of collegiate national championship runs with the University of Florida.
