Knicks Legend Doesn't Blame Donte DiVincenzo For Preseason Fight
Donte DiVincenzo was jawing and clawing when he returned to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks for the first time since he was dealt to the Midwest.
Knicks legend/broadcaster Walt "Clyde" Frazier briefly offered his thoughts on the preseason brouhaha between DiVincenzo and New York assistant coach Rick Brunson to Erich Richter of the New York Post. The Hall-of-Famer offered both sympathy and criticism for the current Minnesota Timberwolf, who was sent away in the deal that acquired Karl-Anthony Towns.
“I was shocked," Frazier said of DiVincenzo's verbal exchange with Brunson, the father of Knicks captain and his close friend Jalen. "I’m sure DiVo was upset he got traded; I can’t blame him. Leaving New York is a downer ... “But you can’t let the emotions get the better of you, especially when you’re best friends [DiVincenzo] was in [Jalen’s] wedding. You know, that’s his father.”
DiVincenzo didn't have to wait long to see the Knicks again after he was cast off to the Wolves, as the teams did preseason battle at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. The one-year Knick engaged in verbal warfare with his former compatriots throughout the exhibition with tensions officially boiling over after the final buzzer sounded. The younger Brunson helped prevent escalation, keeping the relative peace between his father and his fellow former Villanova Wildcat.
If anyone can sympathize with what Brunson is going through, it's the legendary Frazier: while undoubtedly viewed as one of the most beloved faces in franchise history, "Clyde" was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers after his 10th season in New York. He has frequently likened the trade as being sent to "Siberia" and he played just 66 games with the Cavs before retiring early in the 1979-80 campaign.
Cooler heads appeared to have prevailed in the DiVincenzo/Brunson family feud, as SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that both parties consider the incident to be "water under the bridge." DiVincenzo will return to MSG on Jan. 17 when he and Julius Randle visit as Timberwolves during the regular season. Through three games, DiVincenzo is averaging 11.7 points and 2.3 assists in his maiden voyages with the Wolves, who continue a three-game homestand on Tuesday against Dallas.
Ironically enough, the Knicks (1-1) face Cleveland on Monday night, as Frazier will be on the call for the Cavaliers' visit (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!