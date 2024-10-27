Knicks Legend: Why Jalen Brunson Is Captain Material
Walt "Clyde" Frazier sees smooth sailing ahead for the New York Knicks under the watch of captain Jalen Brunson.
This is year three of the Brunson era but the first with an imaginary C stitched onto his jersey, as he became the 36th Manhattanite to earn the honor over the summer. It's part of the continuing legend of Brunson, whose 2022 arrival began to flip the Knicks fortunes for the better.
While Frazier isn't ready to carve Brunson's face on the metropolitan Mount Rushmore, he did offer the point guard one of his finest compliments.
"The quintessential captain was Willis Reed. He was a guy, but I think Brunson has some of the same qualities," Frazier lauded during an appearance on FanDuel's web series "Run It Back." "Tenacious work ethic, he's always sharing, caring and he's team-oriented, team-first. So he reminds me a lot of Willis Reed."
That's far and away one of the finest praises one can obtain from Frazier, Reed's partner in metropolitan hardwood crime during the Knicks' championship heyday in the 1970s. The duo played major roles in the Knicks' championship runs in 1970 and 1973, both of which ended with Reed holding the Finals' MVP award.
While Brunson still has ways to go to catch up to Reed ... especially when it comes to hardware ... he continues to exceed expectations, including those of Frazier's.
"When they acquired Brunson. I was apprehensive, like everybody else," Frazier recalled. "He's too slow, he's not tall enough, he's not quick enough and I knew he was only averaging 16 points a game. So I said, man, if he can average 20 points for the Knicks, I'd be very happy. But he came in and averaged 24 (in his first year) then last season, 28 points."
"So he's exceeded all expectations that we have for him, and hopefully he can continue to to astound and score and dish and propel them to a championship."
For the time being, Brunson was able to propel the Knicks (1-1) to their first win of the season on Friday, scoring a game-best 26 points in the victorious home opener over the Indiana Pacers. Brunson will be back in action on Monday when the Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
