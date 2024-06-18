Report: Knicks Likely to Keep Veteran Forward
If Bojan Bogdanovic is still with the New York Knicks on June 28, he will be guaranteed $19 million for the upcoming season, the final of his contract. However, the Knicks would only have to pay him $2 million if they cut him before then.
It's definitely not a decision that can be taken lightly for the Knicks, who have a massive summer ahead of them. Even though Bogdanovic is likely worth somewhere in the middle of his guarantees, the Knicks are likely to keep him beyond the June 28 deadline.
"The expectation as of now is the Knicks will guarantee Bojan Bogdanovic’s salary for the upcoming season, and he’ll become a trade candidate in the final year of his contract as a result. That would put him at $19 million for the 2024-25 season. There are a lot of guys around the league that have a similar type of contract. The Knicks also have draft picks in the future they can dangle," NBA insider Michael Scotto said on the HoopsHype podcast.
Bogdanovic, 35, was traded to the Knicks at the February trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons in hopes to aid them during the playoff run. Bogdanovic played in just four games during the Knicks playoff run after suffering a foot injury that required surgery.
Bogdanovic is currently recovering from the injury and he's expected to be healthy going into next season for whichever team he plays for.
Even though the Knicks need money and Bogdanovic would be one of the highest-paid players on the roster, it's worth keeping him in case New York needs to match his salary for a trade down the line.
If any star becomes available and it makes sense for the Knicks, Bogdanovic would be the first player traded in that deal because his $19 million will be the biggest help in allowing the deal to go through.
While this is a significant investment, the move regarding Bogdanovic's free agency doesn't necessarily affect other players who are also seeking new contracts. The Knicks aren't making a decision between Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby or Isaiah Hartenstein. The two situations are mutually exclusive and the Knicks can bring them all back if they choose to do so.
Keeping Bogdanovic is the best path for the Knicks moving forward and it gives them options down the line.
