Knicks Linked to Wizard Trade

The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards could be trade partners soon.

Apr 7, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks didn't sign New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas this offseason. Instead, the Washington Wizards did. However, Valanciunas will be eligible for a trade within the next few months, and once he can be dealt, the Knicks could be a candidate.

Heavy.com reporter Sean Deveney has been told that the Knicks could be a trade partner for the Wizards in a Valanciunas deal.

“The Knicks, we’ll see how their center spot develops,” one NBA exec told Heavy Sports last month, adding the Lakers as a contender for his services. “The Warriors, if the (Lauri) Markkanen thing does not work out.”

Valanciunas, 32, signed a three-year, $30.295 million contract with the Wizards last month, but as a rebuilding team, Washington could look to move on from him quickly.

"It is a really smart signing because it got him paid at a time when there were just not that many spots available. It's musical chairs and if you do not get one of the first slots now with the new rules, you're screwed," the executive said via Deveney. "There's not as much flexibility. But this gets you paid, and the team paying you can say, 'Hey, we'll get you to a contender when the time comes.'"

So, the Wizards should be able to land a decent amount of value in return for a small signing, but could that package come from the Knicks?

The Knicks won't be able to trade for Valanciunas until Dec. 15, the date for newly-signed players to be eligible for a trade. They have some future draft capital to trade, but a player like Miles McBride could be on the Wizards' radar, or someone like rookie Tyler Kolek. It might be too pricey to make a deal for Valanciunas, but the Knicks should make a call come December to see if he is still available.

