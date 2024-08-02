All Knicks

Former Knicks Forward Lifts Canada to Win Over Spain

RJ Barrett was traded by the New York Knicks this past season, but he's still helping Canada win.

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Canada small forward Rj Barrett (9) shoots against Australia in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Former New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett and the Canadian men's national team is celebrating on Friday after winning their third and final game of play in Group A in a 88-85 win against Spain.

The result for today's game didn't matter much for Canada, who had already qualified and won Group A after Greece and Australia both finished 1-2 in group play. Their win over Spain eliminated the Spaniards, who also finished 1-2, from the tournament.

Canada built a double-digit lead thanks to a brilliant second quarter where they went on a 9-2 run to end the frame and give them some momentum going into halftime. But with their Olympic lives on the line, Spain wasn't backing down. In the final minute of the game, Spain cut the deficit to just one possession, but they were never able to take a lead.

Barrett was key in the win, scoring 16 points for the Canadians. He was one of four players from Canada to score in double figures, joining Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points), Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (18 points) and Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (13 points).

Former Knicks center Willy Hernangomez dropped 10 points for Spain on 5 of 6 shooting from the field. He was joined in double figures by big man Jaime Pradilla (10 points), former Thunder guard Alex Abrines (12 points), point guard Sergio Llull (13 points) and shooting guard Dario Brizuela (17 points).

Barrett and Canada will now await their fate from watching tomorrow's Group C matchups and will find out who their next opponent will be shortly after. All quarterfinal matches are set to take place on Tuesday with the semifinals on Thursday and the gold and bronze medal matches on Saturday, August 10.

