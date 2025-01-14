Insider Reveals Knicks Asking Price for Backup Center
Christmas has come and gone but the New York Knicks appear to be shopping for another holiday.
A Monday report from Knicks insider Stefan Bondy of the New York Post stated that the team is "gauging" interest in a trade for center Jericho Sims with less than a month to go before the transactional deadline on Feb. 6. Ian Begley of SNY previously opined that the Knicks would "pick up the phone" for queries on Sims and Bondy offered more details in his own intel.
"It’s unclear what the Knicks can retrieve for Sims, but a source said a second-round pick was one ask," Bondy said. "The 26-year-old has garnered some interest around the NBA."
One of the longest-tenured Knicks and one of the few to be chosen by New York in the draft, Sims has been a frontcourt depth star, serving as the primary spell option to Karl-Anthony Towns in the wake of early injuries to Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. Bondy noted that a potential Sims deal could partly rely on the return of Robinson, who has yet to play due to ankle injuries sustained last season.
Though Sims has been the substitute starter when Towns sits due to medical issues (making three starts this season), his playing time has dwindled since Achiuwa returned to the floor. He is also losing time to rookie Ariel Hukporti and the Knicks (26-15) anticipate seeing Robinson return in February. Generating a lasting role in the New York rotation has been a problem for Sims, who has averaged less than 14 minutes a game over his first three-plus tours.
After appearing in each of the first 23 games of the season, Sims is averaging less than nine minutes a game (as well as 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 points) and has often been held out entirely. He was inactive for Monday's game, a 124-119 loss to Detroit, due to back spasms. Bondy noted that Monday's absence was "not related to any imminent trade." Sims was kept on the bench in each of the last two games despite their one-sided nature and he was the only Knick that did not see action in either showing.
In any event, it appears Sims' days in Manhattan are numbered and he figures to be one of the Knicks' most tradable assets. New York's next showing is set for Wednesday night when it embarks on a brief road trip to Philadelphia (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
