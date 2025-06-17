Knicks Looking to Swoop In On Grizzlies Star
The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic shook hands on the first trade of this offseason on Sunday morning, swapping Desmond Bane for a handful of Orlando's prioritized draft picks and contractual assets.
The first blockbuster of the summer acted as the starter pistol for trade season, the first formal agreement any teams have made in their separate attempts at improving between seasons.
The New York Knicks, one of the most publicly active teams in pursuing their favorite trade targets, watch the Grizzlies punt on their fringe-All-Star and have to wonder who else on their roster is up for grabs.
Kris Pursiainen of Clutch Points certainly thinks so, offering exclusive reporting that there's at least one member of New York's front office who sees Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. as a "dream pairing."
The fit is clean in theory, with Jackson, who's capable of playing center himself in spurts, filling in for Towns as the team's defensive anchor. The longtime Grizzlies forward has the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year trophy in his back pocket, and has made two All-Star teams in the last three seasons with his dependable two-way efforts on a Memphis team that's otherwise lacked in stability.
Towns, who's public struggles as a stopper came back to roost in the Knicks' recent Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers, can get some sizable help in the starting lineup from a fellow shooting big.
Most mock Knicks trades have favored a move that would invite more defense to the top-heavy rotation, and like many others before him, Pursiainen pitches New York wing Mikal Bridges as the centerpiece to the hypothetical deal. He's due for a contract extension soon, and could provide more value to some outside suitor than he does to New York.
Memphis opting to trade Bane for a slew of unprotected first round picks may look to some like a retool around Ja Morant, perhaps even a complete reset if they opt to move their stars. Jackson is clearly viewed as one of the next big blocks to keep an eye out for, and the Knicks have at least some interest in acting as the next catalyst of the offseason.
