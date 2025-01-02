Knicks Lose Jalen Brunson For Jazz Game
The New York Knicks' captain won't be around to ring the new year.
Per Pete Botte of the New York Post, Jalen Brunson (calf tightness) will not partake in Wednesday's Knicks game against the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), the first game of the calendar year in Manhattan. Brunson will miss his first game this season and Miles "Deuce" McBride will start in his place. [[UPDATE: 7:45 p.m. ET:]] Cameron Payne started over McBride.
Brunson had been listed as questionable on Wednesday's injury report, the same diagnosis he was assessed for the two games against the Washington Wizards. He nonetheless partook in both games and notably scored 55 in Saturday's overtime triumph.
This will be just the 22nd game that Brunson has missed in two-plus seasons with the Knicks. Only he and Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who has yet to play a game this season, appeared on Wednesday's report. Brunson leads the Knicks at 25.2 points per game and is dishing out a career-best 7.7 assists.
The Knicks (23-10) will be looking to earn their ninth consecutive victory as well as avenge a 121-106 loss endured in November. On the visitors' side, the Jazz (7-24) will be missing John Collins, who was originally ruled as doubtful due to a hip injury. Collin Sexton, on the other hand, is available despite a finger ailment.
