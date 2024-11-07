Knicks Loss in Atlanta Ends Epic Streak
One aspect of the New York Knicks' epic luck with a former Toronto Raptor in the lineup is officially extinct.
The Knicks' 121-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night not only created their first losing streak of the season but also their first dour double since OG Anunoby joined the metropolitan lineup in late December. Prior to Wednesday, as well as Monday's defeat to the Houston Rockets, the Knicks (3-4) had never loss consecutive games where Anunoby partook.
Anunoby's arrival in a December trade brought about a rise forward in the Knicks' fortunes: New York was 17-15 when he entered the lineup on New Year's Day but won its first five games when he took to metropolitan hardwood. The Knicks won 12 of 14 overall before Anunoby succumbed to an elbow injury but they won all but one of the nine regular season games he played upon his return.
All that and more gave the Knicks the momentum to not only win 50 games but also secure the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, earning both landmarks for the first time since 2013.
Alas for the Knicks, further medical woes during the playoffs relegated Anunoby to part-time status: though the Knicks, again, did not drop a successive pair while he was in the lineup, they nonetheless fell in seven showings to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Despite his absences, Anunoby was rewarded for his instant impact on the Knicks, who bestowed to him a fully-guaranteed, five-year $212.5 million contract.
In his time in both Manhattan and Toronto, Anunoby has established himself as one of the more reliable two-way stars in the modern game. In seven appearances this season, he is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Anunoby will get a chance to start a new streak come Friday night when the Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
