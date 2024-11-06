Matt Ryan Set to Embrace Knicks 'Familiarity'
Matt Ryan has yet to play a minute to with New York Knicks but he's quite familiar with their game.
Ryan is officially on the Knicks' roster and has joined the team for its Wednesday night showdown in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). He was signed earlier this week as the Knicks (3-3) seek to satisfy NBA roster guidelines while staying out of the restrictive second salary apron.
Ryan's nomadic career has offered him an opportunity to play with the Knicks both directly and indirectly, as he lauded the relationships he has created since entering the Association as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
"I played with [Karl-Anthony Towns] in Minnesota the year before last," Ryan recalled in video from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. "I got a chance to run in with Jalen some point time in September in New York ... Josh [Hart] played with the Lakers and Pelicans, similar teams that I've played on. I have familiarity with Mikal [Bridges], he's played with some close friends of mine."
Ryan's expansive career even had him working with OG Anunoby in the non-NBA state of Kentucky, where the newer Knicks partook in the Kentucky Derby Festival Classic, a high school all-star game staged amidst the eponymous horse race.
"I played with OG in a Derby Classic, our senior year," Ryan, who will wear No. 37 with the Knicks, said. "Ever since then, every time we see each other, it's like man, so proud of you, good to see you. There's familiarity. I'm in year four now, so they kind of know I'm doing, I know what I'm doing. I'm lucky to be part of this group now."
Of course, Ryan needs no introduction to New York itself: he was born in Valhalla in Westchester County, home of the Knicks' G League affiliate that made him the top pick in last weekend's draft, and later starred at Iona Prep in New Rochelle. It's possible he can contribute as a depth piece in the outside game, especially considering the Knicks' shallowness after obtaining Bridges and Towns.
Ryan has shot over 41 percent with an extra point on the line in his career, including 45.1 percent in 28 showings with the New Orleans Pelicans last year. Entering Wednesday night play, the Knicks lead the league in three-point success rate at 41.4 percent but the 31.8 tries per game at third-to-last.
