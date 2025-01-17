Knicks Made Smart Choices in Historic 2021 Re-Draft
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league are four years removed from the 2021 NBA Draft, one that could hold a lot of impact in how the NBA works itself out for the foreseeable future.
The Knicks had three rookies from this draft, both of whom were taken lower than they probably should have.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale conducted a re-draft for the 2021 class, where Quentin Grimes, who went No. 25 overall, Miles McBride, the No. 36 overall pick and Jericho Sims, the No. 58 overall pick, were both taken higher than their original placement.
Sims was an honorable mention, meaning he was chosen in the top six picks of the second round, but Grimes ended up going No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"Streaky performances are part and parcel of the Quentin Grimes experiences. You live with that at this stage of the draft when the light at the end of the rainbow is a pesky point-of-attack stopper who can slide up to tussle with certain wings and is capable of raining threes off the catch," Favale writes.
The Knicks went into the night with the No. 19 overall pick, which they traded to the Charlotte Hornets. While the pick was originally used to select Kai Jones, the Knicks took Chicago Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu.
At No. 20, the Atlanta Hawks were linked to McBride.
"Limited floor time and, recently, knee and hamstring issues can leave Deuce McBride on the outside looking in at a first-round spot. Ditto for his lack of size and offensive initiation. Even at 6'2", though, McBride is a practical three-and-D option. It's tough to pass on that kind of fits-anywhere value at No. 20," Favale writes.
This proves that the Knicks have made smart, sound decisions when it comes to the draft, which has kicked them off towards becoming a contender in the Eastern Conference.
