Knicks Make Minor Free Agent Moves
The New York Knicks will be able to negotiate with external free agents tonight at 6 p.m. ET, but before that is able to happen, they had to do some housekeeping and make some decisions regarding some of the smaller contracts on the roster.
According to New York Post reporter Stefan Bondy, the Knicks picked up the team option for third-year center Jericho Sims, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Sims, 25, had a team option for just over $2 million for next season. However, his contract is non-guaranteed, so the Knicks can choose to move him later down the line.
Per The Athletic insider Fred Katz, the Knicks declined the team option for forward DaQuan Jeffries.
Jeffries, 26, played 17 games in garbage time for the Knicks this past season.
Katz is also reporting that the team did not extend two-way qualifying offers to Charlie Brown Jr. and Duane Washington Jr. This means both of them will become unrestricted free agents. However, the team did extend a two-way qualifying offer to Jacob Toppin, making him a restricted free agent. That could mean the Knicks are likelier to keep Toppin, especially if he doesn't get offers in free agency.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!