Knicks Guard Surprisingly Announces Retirement
Many wondered how the New York Knicks planned to keep all their high-profile offseason acquisitions on the bench, with many suggesting either a trade or outright cuts. Malcolm Brogdon opened up a third avenue.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Brogdon announced his retirement after nine NBA seasons. Charania mentions that Brogdon informed the Knicks this week, shortly after he played just over 18 minutes a preseason loss to the Washington Wizards. he averaged 4.3 points on under 30 percent shooting in four exhibition showings with the Knicks, playing just over 13 minutes a night.
"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career. I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades," Brogdon said in a statement. "With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."
Brogdon, 32, had signed with the Knicks in September, one of several backcourt depth stars meant to bolster the team's second unit that finished dead-last in bench scoring last year. He ends his career having averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds with Milwaukee, Indiana, Boston, Portland, and Washington.
Brogdon leaves the game with a good bit of hardware, having earned the 2017 Rookie of the Year Award upon his entry as a Milwaukee Buck after an All-American career at Virginia. Brogdon was also 2023's Sixth Man of the Year in Beantown. Since then, however, injuries ate away at his past two tours in the Pacific Northwest and the nation's capital. Lower body issues, for example, limited him to 24 appearances with the Wizards last year.
Brogdon's retirement could well be a blessing in disguise for the Knicks, who have until the end of the weekend to solve their current roster crunch: Brogdon was one of several names competing for the final spots in both the roster and primary rotation alongside incumbent depth star Landry Shamet and fellow newcomer Garrison Mathews. To keep transactional flexibility open, the Knicks were said to be exploring a trade that could bid farewell to a homegrown talent like Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, or Miles McBride.
