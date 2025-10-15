Knicks Newcomer Offers Ultimatum
It's Manhattan or bust for one New York Knicks acquisition.
Garrison Mathews is one of several late acquisitions the Knicks made to shore up their backcourt depth after their second unit was dead-last in bench scoring last year. Mathews was one of several veterans brought in to compete for one of the final roster spots on a New York roster many believe could compete for a championship.
The well-traveled veteran, who spent the last two-plus seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, was signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, which many interpret as the contract of a training camp body. Mathews, however, came into camp under the impression that he would be playing for a role in not just the game day roster but the primary rotation as well.
It's gotten to the point, Mathews told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, that there's "no chance" he'd accept a ticket to the Knicks' G League club in Westchester, believing he's destined for Madison Square Garden's hardwood come the regular season.
“[The Knicks] got a lot of stuff going for them and I think they’re going to be a contender,” Mathews said, per Bondy. “I’m just hoping I can be a part of it.”
Entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Lipscomb in 2019, Mathews (who turns 29 this month) has made himself somewhat indispensable in the modern Association through his three-point shooting. During the 2023-24 campaign in Atlanta, for example, he ranked fourth in three-point percentage among qualified shooters at .440.
Mathews hasn't been part of the Knicks' main rotation in the three preseason games their primary men have played but that hasn't stopped him from firing away from deep: through four exhibition showings, Mathews is 7-of-17 (just over 41 percent) with an extra point on the line. His most notable contributions came in last week's visit from the Minnesota Timberwolves: though he missed a would-be winner at the end of regulation, a couple of triples from his hands made up most of an 8-0 to open overtime en route to a 100-95 victory.
Mathews is hoping his efforts without the ball will be equally vital in helping him secure a desired roster spot.
“I bring a lot of spacing, and hopefully my space can help,” Mathews said, per Bondy. “Some of these guys get downhill. We’ve got great ball handlers on the team. So just the gravity I pull from defenders, hopefully it can help those guys out a little bit.”
If the Knicks are going to keep Mathews—as well as fellow September arrivals Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet—around, they'll likely have to made a trade that will sacrifice one of his new backcourt teammates. Recent draft selections Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek may be the prime candidates in that department though lasting sixth man Miles McBride has also had his name rotated in the rumor mill.
