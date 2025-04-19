Knicks May Have One Regret Before Playoffs
The New York Knicks are getting ready for their playoff series against the Detroit Pistons, where they have to double down on the team that they have built.
The Knicks look very different compared to last year's team as Karl-Anthony Towns is in at center over Isaiah Hartenstein and Mikal Bridges will take over duties on the wing from Donte DiVincenzo.
The team also has some pieces in the second unit that weren't there a year ago, but Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that the Knicks could regret not getting another piece or two.
"NBA teams typically shorten their rotation come playoff time, which is a strategy New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau usually starts employing in the preseason," Swartz writes.
"The Knicks had three players in the top five in minutes per game this season, including Josh Hart who led the NBA at 37.6 per night. The only two starters who were outside of the top five, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, still finished 14th and 20th, respectively.
"That's a lot of mileage on the tires for players who will again be called upon to play major minutes in the postseason. This could prove to be the necessary conditioning or we could begin to see some major fatigue begin to set in.
"New York might regret not adding another reliable rotation player or two during the regular season to help keep legs fresh. Then again, with Thibodeau, it may not have mattered."
New York's heavy-minute guys could benefit from their regular-season workload in the postseason, or it could backfire depending on if they can stay healthy.
That will ultimately be the deciding factor in whether or not the Knicks should have any regrets about all of the moves they made during the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!