Josh Hart Sends Message to Knicks Stars Before Pistons Series
The playoff scene in a New York Knicks uniform is nothing new for Josh Hart.
Now in his third year with the Knicks, Hart now enters his third-straight playoff appearance while with New York, once again looking to make a statement, this time following one of his best regular season showings in recent memory.
Yet, while the playoff landscape in New York is a bit familiar for Hart, the same can't be said for Knicks newcomers Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, both of which are set to embark on their playoff debuts with the team in game one vs. the Detroit Pistons in round one.
The setting can be a high-pressure situation for any team in the postseason, but especially so when playing in front of a New York crowd, in Madison Square Garden, with the chance for bounties of criticism and scolding coming your way in the process.
It can be a lot to digest for those not adjusted, but for Hart, he isn't worried about the noise for him or any of his guys ahead of this year's postseason.
"I haven't talked to them about it. They'll get a feel for the Garden and how electric it is in the playoffs," Hart said of Towns and Bridges. "The criticism; they're going to love you some days, they're going to hate you other days. You've got to put the criticism out at the end of the day."
"The only thing that matters is if you put that work in, if the team knows you put the work in, and you empty the tank. As long as you do that, a lot of times, you're going to find success. I'm not really worried about the criticism at all for those guys or anybody on the team. Excited to see how they are with the Garden, because the Garden at playoff time is one of the best arenas in the world."
Even without having the experience in New York, the playoff madness isn't anything Towns or Bridges haven't seen either.
Towns is fresh off a Western Conference Finals appearance himself just last postseason, and Bridges had his own impressive run when with the Phoenix Suns during their NBA Finals run in 2021 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
When playing playoff basketball in New York, that intensity can be unmatched, but this Knicks roster has the tested veterans necessary to put the pieces together when the stakes are high.
New York has ample experience, as well as the top All-Star-level talent on the roster, to make a run if things fall right this postseason. But, for that outcome to happen, it'll have to come with New York taking care of business on their home floor when they need it most.
In Hart's eyes, he sees this group being more than capable of making it happen.
