Knicks May Trade Karl-Anthony Towns
The New York Knicks enjoyed their best season in the last 25 years after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, there's a chance that he may be one-and-done in the Big Apple.
The Athletic explains why Towns could be traded this offseason.
"Towns, based off his contract alone, could be a casualty if the Knicks decide to go big-game hunting," The Athletic wrote.
"Overall, though, Towns’ first season in New York was a success. He was one of the 15 best players in the NBA, finished second in the league in rebounding with 12.8 rebounds per game and delivered one of the most memorable moments of the season when he scored 20 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals to rally the Knicks to a win over the Pacers. He was given the nickname 'Bodega KAT,' his Dominican roots and late mother’s affinity for the Knicks fostering a natural connection with the city."
"However, with the franchise’s determination to bring a championship back to the Mecca for the first time in over 50 years, anything could be on the table this summer."
The Knicks aren't happy with where they are. They don't think another year of chemistry with the team will make them better. They don't want to sit on their hands and watch the rest of the Eastern Conference make moves while they remain idle.
Towns is the biggest player the team is willing to trade, but that doesn't make him a liability.
Towns should only be traded if it nets the Knicks a player like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Otherwise, it wouldn't be a wise move.
There's no guarantee the Knicks will be able to acquire a star of that caliber, but if they find themselves in those conversations, Towns should be offered up as the biggest sacrifice.
