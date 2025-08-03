Knicks' Mikal Bridges Extension Has Unique Timing
The New York Knicks are starting off the new month on the right foot with Mikal Bridges signed for the next four years at $150 million.
At first glance, the contract is a win for the Knicks. They keep one of their starters for the long haul, giving them one of the league's most underrated wings at a bit of a discount.
Upon closer inspection, the Knicks also gain a little extra flexibility when the team timed the contract.
"The discount wasn't the only favor Bridges did the Knicks. He also provided them with a timing advantage. When a player gets a first-year raise of at least 20% or annual raises higher than 5%, as Bridges did in this extension, he is ineligible to be traded for six months. Big-name players will sometimes intentionally wait until deep into the summer when they extend under these terms specifically to prevent a trade. Lauri Markkanen did this last offseason, extending on Aug. 7, 2024, because the trade deadline was Feb. 6, 2025," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.
"Bridges chose not to wait. He was eligible to extend as early as July 6. If he had waited until Aug. 6, he would have essentially created a one-year no-trade clause, as the forthcoming trade deadline is Feb. 5 2026. By signing on July 31, he will become trade eligible at the end of January, giving New York a few days before the deadline to move him if it so chooses."
The Knicks could trade Bridges this year, but based on the extension he signed, it's not a likely possibility.
That being said, the Knicks are always looking to keep their head on a swivel and are open to change if it comes.
A lot can change in six months, but Bridges' extension proves that he is an important part of the team in the coming years, and the Knicks hope he can be part of their next championship roster.
