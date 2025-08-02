Knicks Legend Went Out In Style
It's been over 50 years since Dave DeBusschere played his final game with the New York Knicks.
DeBusschere, a National Basketball Hall-of-Famer, retired at the end of the 1973-74 season, just a year after the Knicks won their second championship.
HoopsHype contributor Michael Shearer named DeBusschere's final act as one of the 10 best farewell seasons in NBA history.
"DeBusschere was a Hall of Famer who starred for Detroit and New York in the 1960s and 1970s, winning two titles with the Knicks. He was a voracious rebounder, silky jump-shooter (especially for a big man), and extraordinary, physical defender. Here’s a doozy: The NBA didn’t have All-Defensive teams until the 1968-69 season; DeBusschere made 1st Team every year from the award’s inception until his retirement six seasons later," Shearer wrote.
"DeBusschere had a funny career arc; he didn’t make an All-Star Game until his fourth season and didn’t make the All-Star in his only All-NBA season (Rudy Gobert can commiserate). He also only received MVP votes three times - in his last three seasons!
"DeBusschere’s final campaign was his best from a statistical standpoint, and he’s one of the very few guys who could legitimately claim to have retired at the top of his game."
DeBusschere averaged 18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game while making the All-Star team and the All-NBA Defensive team.
He certainly could have played longer, only retiring at the age of 33, but NBA stars didn't typically have the length of careers like today's best players do.
Still, DeBusschere is recognized as one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history and his legacy with the Knicks and basketball itself lives on decades after his playing career and his death in 2003 at the age of 62.
