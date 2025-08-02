Knicks Linked to Clippers Forward
The New York Knicks still have some roster spots open and they could benefit from adding a veteran or two before training camp begins in late September or early October.
Specifically, the Knicks could look for a wing considering Landry Shamet remains unsigned after being with the team for most of last season.
The Ringer contributor Michael Pina believes the Knicks should look into signing Los Angeles Clippers forward Amir Coffey.
"Despite all the ways his game is a bit forgettable, I’ve always appreciated Coffey and never really understood why, over the years, he flickered in and out of Ty Lue’s rotation. He’s pretty good! Last season, he averaged a career-high 24.3 minutes per game (the exact same number as Derrick Jones Jr.) and made 40.9 percent of his 3s (which was a slight tick up from 38.0 percent in 2023-24)," Pina wrote.
"Coffey is 28 years old and 6-foot-7 and can’t be left alone behind the arc. He’s consistent, understands his limitations, and was the longest-tenured Clipper other than Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac before the club decided to go in a different direction. (L.A. still has an empty roster spot, but signing Coffey would put it in the first apron and dramatically increase its luxury tax bill.)
"Bottom line: This is a dependable NBA rotation player. Why don’t the Golden State Warriors sign him? Or the New York Knicks? Or the Miami Heat? There’s something virtuous in every role player who accepts self-denial as a survival mechanism. That’s Coffey, a professional conformist with skills that accentuate those of his more talented teammates. A good team should sign him."
Coffey has spent his entire six-year NBA career with the Clippers, averaging 6.7 points per game throughout his career.
Coffey's best season came in 2024-25, when he averaged 9.7 points per game in 72 appearances with the team.
Coffey should be in a top-tier rotation in the league and it's a bit of a surprise that he hasn't been signed yet. However, the Knicks could do him a favor and ask him to move coasts in hopes of winning a championship in New York.
