Knicks Insider Endorses Rookie PF
SNY insider Ian Begley has a bien outlook for the New York Knicks' latest French import.
New York used the 51st pick of last month's draft on sizable French power forward Mohamed Diawara after moving a spot down in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. While Diawara likely won't land any major minutes for the Knicks this season, Begley believes his work to date has put him in line to land one of the team's two-way deals.
"He had some really strong stretches in Summer League," Begley noted in a mailbag segment to fans released on Thursday. "A two-way deal would give Diawara a great opportunity to spend some time with the big club while getting game reps in Westchester."
Diawara was one of the standout of the Knicks' recent Summer League stretch, averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in four showings. New York dropped four of five in Las Vegas but the French-born rookie emerged as one of the undeniable silver linings.
He had the fourth-best defensive rating on the summer group (behind only Dink Pate and Biwali Bayles among those that played at least four games), and closed things out with a nine-point, seven-board showing in a loss to Washington's prospects.
“His ability to rebound and run, to push off misses and makes ... [He's] pretty active defensively, still learning the defensive system and low-man principles," Knicks summer coach Jordan Brink said in a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “He’s been impressive. We continue to want him to shoot open looks and be aggressive to find his shot.”
White Plains, home the Knicks' Westchester-branded G League squad, would perhaps be the best place to do that: the team has housed a good number of the Knicks' recent rookies, including last year's four-man class of Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti.
As it stands, New York can offer one more rookie deal in addition to another veteran's minimum but Begley mentioned that McCullar, who saw most of his debut season wiped out by a lingering injury from his college days, as the most likely earner of the former.
