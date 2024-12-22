All Knicks

Knicks Star Lets Play Do The Talking

The New York Knicks' actions are speaking louder than their words.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges isn't the loudest voice in the room, but he doesn't have to be in order to have a massive impact.

Bridges has slowly emerged into the player the Knicks envisioned him to be when they traded for him back in June from the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges isn't concerned about being a big talker on the court, he would rather let his play speak for itself.

“Me? [A trash talker?] No, no, not at all. I love to compete. But it’s always love. I feel like it’s always love. I just love those types of games. Everybody’s juiced up, everybody’s locked in, so it’s fun," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting.

Bridges doesn't put energy towards trash talking, but he instead uses that to improve his own game, which has worked in recent weeks.

“[I] just stayed locked in. They’re not there every day with me in the gym working and understanding. Nothing much I could listen to because they’re not there with me," Bridges said.

“So just taking it day by day and just knowing it’s a process and something I had to get used to — getting traded in the summer versus halfway through the season when you already have a rhythm.”

Bridges' actions have spoken louder than his words, and that has rubbed off on his teammates, including veteran point guard Cam Payne.

“Honestly, I be trying to bring my energy, but sometimes, when you on the court, you see your mans turning up, you like, ‘Alright, now I gotta make sure I turn up. He’s locked in, lemme make sure I’m locked in.’ So it’s kinda that for me. Have fun out there," Payne said.

“I don’t necessarily think he’s a trash talker cause everybody in the league likes him, and he likes everybody. So I don’t think it’s trash talk—it’s just competing out there.”

The more Bridges lets his play do the talking, the more noise the Knicks will make.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News