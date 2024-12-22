Knicks Star Lets Play Do The Talking
New York Knicks star Mikal Bridges isn't the loudest voice in the room, but he doesn't have to be in order to have a massive impact.
Bridges has slowly emerged into the player the Knicks envisioned him to be when they traded for him back in June from the Brooklyn Nets.
Bridges isn't concerned about being a big talker on the court, he would rather let his play speak for itself.
“Me? [A trash talker?] No, no, not at all. I love to compete. But it’s always love. I feel like it’s always love. I just love those types of games. Everybody’s juiced up, everybody’s locked in, so it’s fun," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Bridges doesn't put energy towards trash talking, but he instead uses that to improve his own game, which has worked in recent weeks.
“[I] just stayed locked in. They’re not there every day with me in the gym working and understanding. Nothing much I could listen to because they’re not there with me," Bridges said.
“So just taking it day by day and just knowing it’s a process and something I had to get used to — getting traded in the summer versus halfway through the season when you already have a rhythm.”
Bridges' actions have spoken louder than his words, and that has rubbed off on his teammates, including veteran point guard Cam Payne.
“Honestly, I be trying to bring my energy, but sometimes, when you on the court, you see your mans turning up, you like, ‘Alright, now I gotta make sure I turn up. He’s locked in, lemme make sure I’m locked in.’ So it’s kinda that for me. Have fun out there," Payne said.
“I don’t necessarily think he’s a trash talker cause everybody in the league likes him, and he likes everybody. So I don’t think it’s trash talk—it’s just competing out there.”
The more Bridges lets his play do the talking, the more noise the Knicks will make.
