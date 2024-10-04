All Knicks

Knicks Star Reunites With Old Teammate

The New York Knicks have a reunion in the works this season.

Mar 16, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) forward Torrey Craig (0) and forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Aaron Holiday (4) and center JaVale McGee (00) come out to play against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are reuniting two former teammates this season in Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet.

Bridges and Shamet were teammates with the Phoenix Suns from 2021-23 before the former was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant in February 2023.

Bridges came to the Knicks from the Nets back in June while Shamet signed an Exhibit 10 deal just a few weeks ago. Even though his deal isn't guaranteed, Bridges' relationship with Shamet is one of the many reasons why the Knicks may end up keeping him around once the season starts.

"Landry can shoot the ball really well, move without the ball," Bridges said via SNY. "Whenever we play pickup where we play in games, I always want Landry on my team. Like all the time. He just daggers you away, he cuts, he moves without the ball so well, he's fast, he can drive ... He still has capabilities of being a combo guard. I love Landry."

The Knicks are going to have to find ways to build chemistry early on in the season with so many pieces arriving late to the table. However, pre-existing relationships are expected to alleviate that part of the team with the 'Nova Knicks in Bridges, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and the former Suns with Shamet.

That will be crucial in helping kickstart this team's momentum. Training camp will provide a chance for the team to get to know each other a little better, but the Knicks could gain another edge by giving Shamet a spot on the roster going into the season.

The Knicks are currently in Charleston for training camp, but they will make their way up the Carolinas to the Spectrum Center to face off against the Charlotte Hornets for their first game of the preseason over the weekend.

