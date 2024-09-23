All Knicks

Knicks Forward Reveals Training Camp Expectations

The New York Knicks have a player looking to prove himself for training camp.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Chuma Okeke is on an Exhibit 10 deal, meaning he doesn't have any guarantees on his contract beyond training camp.

That being said, Okeke could grab the team's final spot on the 15-man roster. The Knicks currently have 14 players on guaranteed deals, meaning one non-guaranteed player could earn a spot on the team.

Okeke has been working hard throughout the offseason and he shared how he is feeling in a recent interview with Jefe Island during one of his workouts.

“I just want my body to feel good,” Okeke said. “Just come to camp and this season just feeling good, feeling confident in my body. I'm just feeling confident mentally because I know I could do it, I know I could shoot the ball, I know how to play defense … I know I could do all the stuff that got me here in the first place but I just got to get right.”

Okeke, 26, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic, the only team he has played for so far in his career. While Okeke came to Orlando as a top prospect, his role was reduced slightly after each season with the Magic, which ultimately led to the decision to not renew his contract.

Okeke made 47 appearances for the Magic last season, mostly in garbage time, averaging 2.3 points per game for Orlando.

Okeke is a 3-and-D player with good size to defend multiple positions in the NBA. At 6-6, he represents the ideal wing and his defense is where he makes his money.

That's exactly the type of player Thibodeau should want for his final roster spot, but Okeke is going to have to earn it against veterans Landry Shamet and Marcus Morris.

