Knicks' Mikal Bridges on Verge of Superstardom
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges was traded for five first-round picks over the summer, a price that teams only trade to acquire a superstar.
While the Knicks have been led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns all season long, Bridges is beginning to enter the conversation of being the team's third star that it has been seeking.
“You can see each game there’s more comfort," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "That’s probably not the right word, but [Bridges] has a great rhythm going now. He understands his teammates a lot better. His teammates understand him a lot better. He’s playing a great floor game. He’s moving without the ball. He’s getting down the floor quickly in transition.”
Bridges has played the role of being a glue guy with the Phoenix Suns and a No. 1 scorer with the Brooklyn Nets, and now he is taking aspects from both of those experiences to work things out with the Knicks.
“I try to be a mix [of Phoenix and Brooklyn]," Bridges said. "That’s the biggest thing. I think that’s a big reason why I got traded here is to be able to do both. I’m just trying to get better every day and do well on both ends.”
Bridges has been getting more comfortable with the Knicks, and if he can continue to do so, he could be closer to the same level as Towns and Brunson and help New York get closer to a title.
“Us as teammates, we had to help him, and we had to be better for him. I think all of us understood the challenge and accepted the challenge and made it an emphasis to get him going," Towns said.
“He’s not just a player in this league. He’s a star in this league, and he deserves to have the thought process of a star."
