Knicks Get Josh Hart Back for Pelicans Game
The New York Knicks appear to be getting their Hart back for the final stand of a three-game road trip.
While there's no confirmation from either party yet, Josh Hart does not appear on the initial injury report for Saturday's Knick game, which has them heading south to face the New Orleans Pelicans (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
Hart missed his first game of the season and just his second over the last two years on Thursday, as he was late addition to the report due to personal reasons. The Knicks (17-10) opted to go bigger with Hart out, as Precious Achiuwa came through to post a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in the 133-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
So far this season, Hart is averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists, good for career-bests in the latter categories. Though he was absent from the blowout win at Target Center, Hart made it clear he was keeping track on social media, offering celebratory posts on X. The replies were packed with well wishes for Hart, who has developed a reputation as a fan favorite in New York since arriving in a trade at the 2023 trade deadline.
The rest of the Knicks' injury report contains no surprises, as Mitchell Robinson remains out with his ankle ailment and Boo Buie and Kevin McCullar are on their two-way deals in Westchester.
The same can't be said for the reeling Pelicans (5-23), who have lost five in a row entering Saturday's showdown. Zion Williamson (hamstring strain) remains out, as do Jose Alvarado (hamstring strain) and Brandon Ingram (ankle sprain). Daniel Theus is questionable due to personal reasons
