Knicks Backup Impresses in Return From Injury
The New York Knicks' "Deuce" apparently feels close to 100.
Captain Jalen Brunson wasn't the only backcourt man returning to the Knicks' lineup on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, as New York also welcomed back Miles McBride to the fold.
Having missed eight straight games due to a groin contusion, McBride wasted no time reintroducing himself: in just over 15 minutes of action, the Knicks' sixth man put up eight points (six coming through a pair of triples in his first three minutes) and two assists and steals each in the 112-98 triumph.
“I would say I’m in the clear. I leave it up to God,” McBride said in the aftermath, per Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News. "If you watch me, I’m explosive on both ends of the ball. I just really wanted to make sure I was comfortable cutting and being explosive.
“My teammates found me, and I just wanted to do whatever I can to contribute.”
With backcourt men McBride, Brunson, and Cameron Payne (who returned in Saturday's game against Atlanta), all back on the floor with on-and-off center Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks (50-28) boast what's likely the closest thing they'll have to a full lineup this season. In McBride, the Knicks get back their undisputed sixth man, who turned him self into a rotational staple amidst last year's 50-win campaign.
The Knicks managed to stay afloat with McBride sidelined, winning six of the eight games he missed. McBride made sure to praise the efforts of substitutes like Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright, each of whom stepped up in the backcourt depth picture like McBride did when Immanuel Quickley was traded to Toronto in December 2023.
“I’m just glad the guys were able to get a lot of wins while I’ve been out," McBride said of the way Kolek and Wright stepped in, per Sblendorio. "l just want to come and fit right back in.”
