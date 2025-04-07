Knicks, Mets Stars Swap Jerseys
Following their latest victory, the New York Knicks met the Mets.
New York Mets star Francisco Lindor was one of over 19,000 who took in the Knicks' latest victory on Sunday night, a 112-98 triumph over the Phoenix Suns. That came hours after the Mets completed a three-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in this MLB season's first series at Citi Field. Lindor was 3-of-9 and scored three runs in the victorious trio and his one run batted earned via sacrifice fly provided a walk-off win on Saturday.
Following the Knicks' win, Lindor swapped jerseys with Sunday hero Mikal Bridges, who scored 22 points in the win. The exchange was captured on the Knicks' social media channels.
Lindor's Queens predecessor at shortstip Jose Reyes was also in attendance and met up with OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in the Knicks locker room after their heroics earned a landmark win. Towns warmly greeted Reyes despite wearing the cap of the New York Yankess, the Mets' rivals from The Bronx.
It was also a starstruck moment for Anunoby, who listed former Mets stars Reyes, Carlos Delgado, and Pedro Martinez among his favorite players in a recent profile penned by James Edwards III of The Athletic. Reyes spent 12 seasons (2003-11, 2016-18) of his lengthy baseball career with the Mets and repped the team in the MLB All-Star Game on four occasions.
It's shaping up to be an exciting spring for two of the metropolitan area's blue-and-orange squads: Sunday's win for the Knicks, featuring 32 points for Anunoby and a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double for Towns, was their seventh in the past nine games while the Mets have won four in a row after a 2-3 start.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!