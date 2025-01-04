Knicks Guard Provides Injury Update After Two-Game Absence
Deuce has missed a deuce for the New York Knicks to open the new year.
The Knicks' injury woes that came to define their 2024 somewhat resurfaced going into the calendar flip: New York was missing both Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride in Wednesday's win over the Utah Jazz and the latter likewise skipped Friday's fracas in Oklahoma City.
Though the Knicks' injury report for Saturday's game in Chicago (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV) has not been offered as of press time, McBride sounded optimistic when speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post prior to the weekend-opening tilt at Paycom Center.
“Right now, it’s just been taking it slow," McBride said prior to the Knicks' 117-107 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. "Just doing a little bit more of manual work and just really trying to give it a little bit more time."
McBride was originally announced as the starter for Wednesday's visit from the Jazz but was said to have hurt himself during warmups. Cameron Payne stepped up in McBride's place alongside rookie Tyler Kolek, who was fresh off a 40-minute showing in a G League matinee for the Knicks' affiliate in Westchester.
"I just going and I just felt [my hamstring] grab. I went to the back, tried to figure out what happened. It just hurt," McBride said of the Wednesday incident. “It’s super, super frustrating, ever wants to be hurt and especially on a night you get a chance to start. Super frustrating, but it’s a part of it just got to bounce back.”
The Knicks (24-11) sorely missed McBride on Friday, as they shrank the rotation to eight men as their nine-game winning streak came to an end in OKC. All five Knick starters played at least 40 minutes while metropolitan reserves earned only five points in relief.
McBride has struggled from the field in recent outings (shooting less than 34 percent from the floor in his last nine showings), he has no doubt been a major factor in the Knicks' climb up the NBA leaderboard: of note, as they boast an 11-3 record when McBride reaches at least 10 points so far this season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!