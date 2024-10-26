Knicks Guard Named Breakout Candidate
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride was coveted in trades during the offseason, but the team instead chose to keep him in the fold.
McBride, 24, is playing on the first season of his three-year, $13 million contract, making him one of the best values in the NBA.
CBS Sports writer Colin Ward-Henninger labeled McBride as a "breakout candidate" for the Knicks.
"The man they call Deuce technically 'arrived' last season, but he should be able to take that to another level as the Knicks' bona fide backup point guard in 2024-25," Ward-Henninger wrote. "The most staggering improvement last year came from 3-point range, where he went from 28% over his first two NBA seasons to a gleaming 41% on almost four attempts per game. It's hard to read too much into preseason performance, but the fact that McBride more than doubled that to nine 3-point attempts per game -- and made 37% of them -- suggests a potential breakout season for the fourth-year guard, possibly with some Sixth Man of the Year consideration. The Knicks did not get off to a good start to their season on Tuesday night in Boston, but McBride did with 22 points off the bench."
The Knicks will rely a lot on McBride this season, especially as a floor general for the second unit. While Jalen Brunson will be the team's top point guard, McBride has the potential to enjoy his best season yet. His play also appears to have improved, as evidenced in the team's season opener against the Boston Celtics.
If McBride can take some of the load off of Brunson and make plays, the Knicks will be an even better team on offense than they were initially projected to be.
McBride and the Knicks are set to play their next game on Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers come to town.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!