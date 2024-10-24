Knicks Support Yankees in World Series
The New York Knicks hope to get over the hump this season much like the New York Yankees did.
After years of coming up short, the Yankees pushed through the American League for their first pennant in 15 years, one of the longest World Series droughts in franchise history.
Some Knicks have been public with their Yankees relationships during the season, and now they are sending them their best as they head to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I’m really excited for them," Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Yeah, I hope they bring it home. I’m a little upset, I don’t think we have time to go to any of the games … but it’s gonna be alright. I have 100 percent faith in them.”
The Knicks would love to attend some games, but they play simultaneously at home during Game 3 before traveling to Miami ahead of Game 4 and face the Heat while the Yankees could be facing Game 5.
Josh Hart, who was honored by the Yankees earlier this season as the great-nephew of New York legend Elston Howard, also shared his respects.
“I’m hoping they win it," Hart said. "Unfortunately, I don’t think I’m going to get to go to any games with us being out on that road trip [next week]. But super excited, man, for them as players, excited for the city, and I’ll be watching and supporting.”
Even though he is new to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is not new to the city. As a native New Yorker, Towns grew up watching the Yankees, and he has a newfound appreciation for fellow Dominican Juan Soto, who is also in his first season in New York.
“Juan Soto, in my opinion, is one of the greatest Dominican talents for baseball we’ve ever seen," Towns said. “He’s one of those guys when I get to watch from afar as a fan, even when he wasn’t on the Yankees, just to see the discipline he has at the plate, the power he possesses and the way that he commands the plate and covers the plate. In a way, the Ted Williams of our time.”
The Yankees begin the World Series with Game 1 against the Dodgers tomorrow at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.
