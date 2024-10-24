All Knicks

Knicks Support Yankees in World Series

The New York Knicks are sending their best to their cross-town Yankees friends.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson follows through on a ceremonial first pick before a game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson follows through on a ceremonial first pick before a game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks hope to get over the hump this season much like the New York Yankees did.

After years of coming up short, the Yankees pushed through the American League for their first pennant in 15 years, one of the longest World Series droughts in franchise history.

Some Knicks have been public with their Yankees relationships during the season, and now they are sending them their best as they head to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m really excited for them," Jalen Brunson said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Yeah, I hope they bring it home. I’m a little upset, I don’t think we have time to go to any of the games … but it’s gonna be alright. I have 100 percent faith in them.”

The Knicks would love to attend some games, but they play simultaneously at home during Game 3 before traveling to Miami ahead of Game 4 and face the Heat while the Yankees could be facing Game 5.

Josh Hart, who was honored by the Yankees earlier this season as the great-nephew of New York legend Elston Howard, also shared his respects.

“I’m hoping they win it," Hart said. "Unfortunately, I don’t think I’m going to get to go to any games with us being out on that road trip [next week]. But super excited, man, for them as players, excited for the city, and I’ll be watching and supporting.”

Even though he is new to the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is not new to the city. As a native New Yorker, Towns grew up watching the Yankees, and he has a newfound appreciation for fellow Dominican Juan Soto, who is also in his first season in New York.

“Juan Soto, in my opinion, is one of the greatest Dominican talents for baseball we’ve ever seen," Towns said. “He’s one of those guys when I get to watch from afar as a fan, even when he wasn’t on the Yankees, just to see the discipline he has at the plate, the power he possesses and the way that he commands the plate and covers the plate. In a way, the Ted Williams of our time.”

The Yankees begin the World Series with Game 1 against the Dodgers tomorrow at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News