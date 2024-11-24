Knicks Guard Getting Closer to Return
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, due to left knee Patella Femoral Syndrome, otherwise known as 'runner's knee.' McBride has missed the last five games due to left knee issues and illness.
Even though McBride was ruled out, he was seen warming up pregame in Utah. He was seen on the court just under 40 minutes before the start of the game.
The 24-year-old's movements looked slower than usual, of course, due to the injury. However, he was knocking down jump shots from all over the court, showing great progress.
McBride has been the Knicks' biggest piece off the bench this season. With players such as Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out for an extended period, McBride stepped up to start the season, averaging 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals. He's been efficient as well, shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.9% from three.
Tom Thibodeau gave an update on McBride's progress before the game against the Jazz, indicating that the team is taking it day by day.
"He's close. He's doing more," Thibodeau said. "Not quite there. See where he is tomorrow."
