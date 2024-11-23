Knicks Solid, But Not Satisfied
After winning five of their last six games, the New York Knicks are beginning to turn a corner.
As a team with sky high expectations to begin the season, the Knicks began the year a little bit flat as they were beginning to get used to playing next to one another.
But now, Karl-Anthony Towns believes the team is on the right track.
“Defense, I think it’s obvious," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting. "I think we did a great job (on Wednesday). We made [Phoenix] take tough shots. They’re a great team with great talent so if they make some tough shots, obviously, we’ve got to give it to them. But I think, every day, we’re just building on that consistency.”
The Knicks are becoming a more consistent team, but they are far from content with where they currently are. Towns and his teammates know that there has to be a steady growth as the year goes on, and with only 15 games under their belt, the Knicks are far from where they need to be.
“There’s a certain standard for being a great team," Towns said. "Every day, right now, we’re getting closer and closer to that standard. I think any great team is about consistency. It’s not about having that standard one game, it’s about every single day coming to work and having that kind of standard and building on those standards.”
The Knicks will continue building and growing as the season goes along, with wins serving as a metric of their progress. The Knicks don't have to win every game, but they need to show an improvement. As long as that happens, the Knicks will be taking a step in the right direction.
The Knicks play the Utah Jazz today at 5 p.m. ET.
