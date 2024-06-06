Knicks Guard Stars in Hilarious Video Interviewing Fans
Times Square wasn't as kind to New York Knicks depth star Miles "Deuce" McBride as Madison Square.
McBride was the star of one of the latest videos from Complex Sports as the Knickerbocker reserve descended upon the NYC tourist attraction to see who, if anyone, would partly credit him for the team's most recent playoff run. It appears McBride, taking on the role of an interview for Complex's "Do You Know Ball?" has a little more work to do if the reaction from metropolitan passerby is any indication.
"I can tell that's not a real player," one fan bluntly says to an amused McBride. "Deuce McBride, I've never heard of him."
To be fair to the Knicks' expansive fanbase, most of those depicted in the video are not confirmed to be full-fledged supporters of the team. Those who are, however, do get to offer props to McBride: one correctly recalls, for example, that Deuce was fresh off a strong offensive performance, as the video was filmed shortly after he had 17 points in what became the Knicks' final win of the season, a Game 5 shellacking of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
"Some people are going to lose their spot if he keeps playng like this," the observant fan of McBride's scoring remarks. Another is happy to admit that "f***s with" McBride, willing to include him as one of the reasons for the Knicks' success alongside headliners Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.
True Knicks fans will not hesitate to give Deuce his due: while he played sparingly despite a lauded defensive prowess over his first two seasons, the second-round pick from the 2022 draft was one of many who stepped up in the wake of countless injuries to the Knicks' regulars. In 68 appearances (14 starts), McBride averaged a career-best 8.3 points on over 45 percent shootings from the field.
