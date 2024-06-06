Nets Shut Down Knicks Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks have been linked to many stars around the league for a potential blockbuster trade this offseason.
Among those players is Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges, who many believe could be on the trade block given the team's direction. The Knicks are listed as a potential trade destination due to their heavy draft capital and the Villanova connection to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, whom he played with and won National Championships together.
However, NBC Sports writer Kurt Helin says that the Nets aren't interested in moving Bridges.
"The Nets have been consistent in saying they are hoping to use Bridges as a lure to bring another star to Brooklyn and build from there," Helin writes.
Bridges, who turns 28 in August, averaged 19.6 points per game in his first full season with the Nets. He was traded in the middle of the 2022-23 campaign from the Phoenix Suns as the main piece in the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade before the deadline about 16 months ago.
That explains why the Nets would be hesitant to move on from him so soon, and it's clear that if they were to trade Bridges, it probably wouldn't be to their cross-town rival.
