Knicks Will Miss Jalen Brunson Tremendously
The New York Knicks are preparing for life without Jalen Brunson for the foreseeable future after an ankle injury has placed him on the sidelines.
This comes at an important time for the Knicks as they look to keep the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes that the Knicks will lose Brunson's reliability on the court, and that will prove how important he is to the team's success.
"The Knicks have two viable candidates for their best player: All-Stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson. Both have had tremendous years, but Brunson drives most of the team's attack as its lead guard, especially in crunch time," Pincus writes.
"New York has more offensive upside with Towns than it did last year, but Brunson was already leading the Knicks to postseason success. The goal is a championship, and the team will need to get through the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but Brunson is one of the most reliable closers in the NBA."
"The Knicks may not be the favorite to emerge from the East, but they won't go down easy this postseason because of Brunson."
Brunson is expected to be out for at least two weeks with the ankle injury, but the goal for the Knicks should be to ensure that he is healthy in time for the playoffs.
In these next few weeks, this will test the Knicks' depth to ensure that it is ready for the postseason. The Knicks hope that they won't need to rely on their depth so much for a playoff series, but this is good preparation for New York to try and build some success outside of what Brunson is able to produce.
The Knicks' road trip continues with their next game against the Sacramento Kings.
