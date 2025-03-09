Baron Davis Chimes in on Knicks, Draymond Green Drama
Former New York Knicks guard Baron Davis took to X to address his role in a recent metropolitan controversy that originated on the web series he hosts with Draymond Green.
The latter has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after accusing current Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns of skipping Tuesday's game against his Golden State Warriors to avoid a matchup with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler. Towns was listed as out due to personal reasons and it appears his departure stemmed from a bereavement, as his longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods lost a loved one to cancer earlier this week.
Green made the comments on his weekly web series, on which fellow Golden State legend Davis serves as a co-host. Davis made two X posts likely related to the incident about four hours apart on Friday.
"No disrespect to KAT, condolences to his family," Davis said in his first post before remarking, "Y'all getting a little reckless with the talk [though]."
Davis spent the last season of a 13-year NBA career in New York. When Green made the comments, Davis called the idea a "conspiracy theory" but also that "(stuff) like that be happening" in the "history of the league."
In his latter post, Davis likely refers to the massive backlash Green has faced for both the comments and his own follow-up, which many viewed as unapologetic. Green had a chance to address the controversy when the Warriors faced the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, offering condolences without directly apologizing for his accusation against Towns, who has since returned to the Knicks lineup.
"That's unfortunate, I'm sorry to hear that. That [stinks]," Green said after Golden State's 121-119 win over Brooklyn on Thursday, per ESPN News Services. "But my comments that I made were, you know, 'People, what I heard was this.' That's what I heard. So, I do send my well wishes to him and his family."
"It's inevitable, we all experience death in one way or another, and we'll all experience it in the same way one day. So, it's unfortunate, you never wish that on anybody, but 'The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis' must go on."
Ironically enough, Towns is set to face Green next weekend as the Knicks will wrap up a five-game Western Conference road trip in San Francisco next Saturday night.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!