Knicks Sign Former NBA Champion to 10-Day Contract
The New York Knicks have reportedly brought a former NBA champion into the mix for the next ten days.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, veteran P.J. Tucker has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Knicks.
Tucker's most recent stop was with the Toronto Raptors before getting quickly waived following a flurry of trade deadline deals, and now he gets a shot to earn some staying power on the Knicks' roster.
Tucker reportedly had discussions with multiple teams in the weeks following his release from Toronto. In the end, he ultimately decided to go with the Knicks as his destination of choice.
Tucker, who turns 40-years-old in just over two months, can provide veteran leadership into the Knicks' locker room, an injection of defensive tenacity, as well as a bit of championship experience. The NBA journeyman was a part of the Milwaukee Bucks' Finals-winning roster over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
During the 2023-24 season, Tucker appeared in 31 total games with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In those showings, he averaged 1.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists in around 15 minutes a game.
