Knicks Lose Out on Potential Trade Target
The Washington Wizards made one of the New York Knicks potential depth targets disappear on the trade block.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Wizards have dealt center Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Sidy Cissoko and two second-round picks. Thus removes one of the depth stars the Knicks were reportedly seeking in the interior as Thursday's NBA trade deadline looms at 4 p.m. ET.
Valanciunas was viewed as a potential deadline transfer from nearly the second he signed on with the rebuilding Wizards. He averaged 11.5 points and 8.2 rebounds over 49 appearances in D.C. and is now expected to help a Sacramento postseason push that currently places them atop a three-team logjam for the latter trio of spots in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
The Kings (25-24) have already been one of the busier teams of deadline season, having also acquired Zach LaVine in a multi-pronged deal with the Chicago Bulls. The Knicks are set to visit California's capital on March 10.
Valanciunas briefly addressed the idea of joining the Knicks when New York faced Washington in a December back-to-back.
“I don’t know how serious that was. My agent was handling,” Valanciunas told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I heard something from that side. But there’s a lot of X’s and O’s, salary cap issues, this and that, strategic stuff. Every team does what they think is the best for them.”
In the meantime, the Knicks (34-17) seem satisfied with their current rotation of interior men behind Karl-Anthony Towns: though Jericho Sims may be on his way out, Precious Achiuwa has taken over the primary minutes while rookie Ariel Hukporti has started to make a rotational case. The Knicks also continue to get good news on interior stalwart Mitchell Robinson, who has been cleared for practice contact.
New York won't return to action until after the deadline, as it hosts the Boston Celtics on Satuday night (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!