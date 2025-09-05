Knicks Miss Out on Potential Free Agent
The New York Knicks are kissing goodbye to one of the potential free agent signings the team could have made.
Trey Lyles, one of the league's top free agents left, agreed to head overseas to sign a deal with Real Madrid, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
A decade has passed since Lyles entered the league as the No. 12 overall pick for the Utah Jazz. Since then, he's been all over the league with the Jazz, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings.
Lyles has been with the Kings since the 2021-22 campaign, where he was part of the team that made it back to the playoffs after a 17-year drought.
Former Kings head coach Mike Brown could have made Lyles an option for New York as a former player of his. However, it appears Lyles is going in a different direction to Spain.
Lyles has a chance to play for one of the world's top teams in Real Madrid, which once housed current Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele. Just two years ago, Yabusele was playing for Real Madrid at a high level to give him a considerate role for the French men's national team in last year's Olympics.
A strong showing from Yabusele at the Olympics helped him ink a one-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, which ultimately led to a two-year contract with the Knicks this offseason. This means Lyles could be on a similar trajectory if he plays well with Real Madrid. Lyles likely won't have an Olympics run, but there is a chance his NBA career may not be over.
For now, the Knicks will pass on Lyles, but as long as Brown is with the team, he could be someone to keep on the radar for New York.
In the meantime, the Knicks will still have an open roster spot as the team moves on to training camp and the preseason later this month. New York's first exhibition game is scheduled for Oct. 2 against the Sixers in Abu Dhabi.
