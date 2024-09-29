All Knicks

Insider Updates Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Return Timeline

The New York Knicks may not get their center back for a while.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the fourth quarter of game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have a new center in Karl-Anthony Towns, and there are a number of reasons as to why the team pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade.

One of the hidden reasons behind the deal may have been the status of Mitchell Robinson, who isn't expected to be ready for action until at least December or January, but ESPN insider Brian Windhorst says that he may be out for longer.

"The Knicks' problems started at center, specifically their lack of a starting one. New York has built a wall around the extent of starter Mitchell Robinson's foot problems -- the Leon Rose administration is good at keeping secrets, which helped the Knicks not lose leverage in these very trade talks," Windhorst writes. "But internally, New York is planning for Robinson to be out at least three more months. Will it be more? Hopefully not, but no one knows for sure. Isaiah Hartenstein, who served as Robinson's backup the past two seasons and started 49 games in his absence last season, departed in free agency, leaving New York dangerously thin -- and short -- up front."

Robinson, 26, has spent more time on the sidelines than the court as of late. The seventh-year center missed 23 games in 2022-23 and was out for 51 games last season. He returned just before the playoffs, but he re-injured his ankle in the postseason against the Philadelphia 76ers and needed to have surgery again.

The Knicks value Robinson and see him as a key piece to the team, which is why they don't want him to come back until he is 100 percent healthy. Adding Towns allows Robinson to fully heal from his injury without any pressure to return sooner than he needs to.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News