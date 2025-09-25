Knicks Center's Health Could Make Massive Difference
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season, something he wasn't able to say a year ago.
ESPN insider Tim Bontemps thinks the Knicks could be one of the best rebounding teams in the league with Robinson at the center position.
"Although he missed much of the season with injuries, Robinson returned just before the postseason and immediately reminded everyone why he's such a devastating threat on the boards. Robinson became a critical part of New York's run to the East finals, eventually replacing Hart in the starting lineup. New York will hope to get Robinson, who has played over 70 games only once in his career, through the season healthy," Bontemps wrote.
Robinson became a starter for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals when the team trailed 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in a last-ditch effort to save their season. While the Knicks were ultimately eliminated in six games by the Pacers, they were able to see some success with Robinson in the starting lineup instead of Hart.
However, the Knicks could see even more change in the upcoming season with Robinson because the team has a new head coach in Mike Brown, who hasn't committed to the idea of Robinson coming off the bench quite yet.
"It will materialize throughout camp," Brown said of the starting lineup in his media day interview via SNY.
"I think it's too early to go in and say hey, this is what's going to happen. The roster, Leon did a fantastic job putting together a talented, deep roster, and so you have to be methodical with your approach when it comes to declaring, okay, these guys are going to start."
The Knicks could benefit a lot from having Robinson out there, as it would allow Karl-Anthony Towns to move to the power forward position, where he has enjoyed the most success in his career as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Robinson's placement in the starting lineup will be dependent on his health, first and foremost. Having him healthy elevates the Knicks' ceiling, so it will be interesting to see how the team performs with him healthy and more available.
