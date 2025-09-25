All Knicks

Knicks Center's Health Could Make Massive Difference

The New York Knicks need a healthy center this season.

Jeremy Brener

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season, something he wasn't able to say a year ago.

ESPN insider Tim Bontemps thinks the Knicks could be one of the best rebounding teams in the league with Robinson at the center position.

"Although he missed much of the season with injuries, Robinson returned just before the postseason and immediately reminded everyone why he's such a devastating threat on the boards. Robinson became a critical part of New York's run to the East finals, eventually replacing Hart in the starting lineup. New York will hope to get Robinson, who has played over 70 games only once in his career, through the season healthy," Bontemps wrote.

Robinson became a starter for the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals when the team trailed 2-0 to the Indiana Pacers in a last-ditch effort to save their season. While the Knicks were ultimately eliminated in six games by the Pacers, they were able to see some success with Robinson in the starting lineup instead of Hart.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson
May 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) has the ball defended by Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, the Knicks could see even more change in the upcoming season with Robinson because the team has a new head coach in Mike Brown, who hasn't committed to the idea of Robinson coming off the bench quite yet.

"It will materialize throughout camp," Brown said of the starting lineup in his media day interview via SNY.

"I think it's too early to go in and say hey, this is what's going to happen. The roster, Leon did a fantastic job putting together a talented, deep roster, and so you have to be methodical with your approach when it comes to declaring, okay, these guys are going to start."

The Knicks could benefit a lot from having Robinson out there, as it would allow Karl-Anthony Towns to move to the power forward position, where he has enjoyed the most success in his career as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Robinson's placement in the starting lineup will be dependent on his health, first and foremost. Having him healthy elevates the Knicks' ceiling, so it will be interesting to see how the team performs with him healthy and more available.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

